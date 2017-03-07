Khartoum — Vice-President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman has got acquainted with ongoing preparations for convocation of the Fifth African Conference on Open Learning and Distance Education.

The Conference will be organized by Sudan Open University, Tuesday.

This came when the Vice-President met in the Republican Palace, Monday, with Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Dr Somiya Abu Kashawa in presence of Vice-Chancellor of Sudan Open University, Professor Faisal Abdalla Al-Haj.

Prof. Al-Haj said that he presented full briefing to the Vice-President about the conference and its objectives.

He added the meeting tackled the vital role being played by Sudan Open University in dissemination of education.