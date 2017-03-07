Sudan: VP Briefed On Arrangements for Holding First Legal Conference By Sudan Bar Association

Khartoum — The Vice President of the Republic, Hasabou Mohamed Abdul Rahaman, was Monday briefed on the arrangement currently underway for the convening of the first legal conference by the Sudan Bar Association, to be held under the auspice of the presidency of the Republic, 14-19 March, under the theme of "supremacy of law, and management of justice in Sudan: experience and challenges".

The Vice president on Monday received a delegation from the sudan Bar Association headed by advocate Tayeb Harooun, the Dean of the Sudan Bar Association, who said the conference would discuss a number of papers that would focus on justice in the Sudan, the criminal justice and rule of law beside the management of justice and the attorneys issue.