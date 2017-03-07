9 March 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Constitutional Amendments Committee Deputy Chair Says Work On General Features Started

Khartoum, 6 — The Deputy Chairman of the Constitutional Amendments Committee, Ahmed Al Tigani, on Monday pointed out that his committee has started looking into the general features of the proposed constitutional amendments.

The deputy chair of the committee said in statements following the meeting of the committee which was headed by its Chairperson, Badria Sulieman Abass, said the committee followed the programme of action it has devised which consisted of listening first to the various concerned bodies and that in this case it listened to the view of various scholars, officials and experts from the Security, Judiciary, the Bar Association, the Constitutional Court and the Higher Coordination Committee of the National Dialogue.

He said the aim is to take their views into consideration while the committee is discharging its work.

He said discussions would continue during the phase of handling the general feature until conclusions are reached to move to the next stage in the process.

