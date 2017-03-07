Botswana: Nation Thanks God for Rain

Gaborone — President Lt Gen. Dr Seretse Khama Ian Khama joined the religious community on March 5, morning in offering a united prayer for the bountiful rains which recently filled Gaborone Dam to its full capacity.

President Khama held a traditional gourd filled with water on the shores of the 141.4million cubic metres capacity dam, while different churches which came together as one family of God belted out praise hymns.

Welcoming the religious community to the event, Minister of Land Management, Water and Sanitation Services, Mr Prince Maele said Batswana praised the Lord and rejoiced in him after enduring the long and toiling 16 years of poor rains.

"The lack of adequate rains resulted in the dam technically failing as it receded to the all-time low record of 1.7 per cent in August 2016. The anguish that resulted from this state of affairs is known to all of us, the taps in the Greater Gaborone dried up. It is in this connection that I would like to thank all those who endured these anguish for their patience and understanding during those difficult times," he said.

Minister Maele said Botswana has had an extended period of drought and just like the biblical David whose tribe endured drought for three years; Batswana sought the face of the loving God. He noted that prayer session at the Gaborone Dam became a common feature but the dam would not fill resulting in some people's faith being shaken.

"I need not remind you of a masterpiece prayer which was given on Botswana's Independence Day at the National Stadium by none other than the first citizen, His Excellency President Khama where he prayed for many good things for this Republic and in particular rain," he added.

Delivering a sermon, Bishop Metlha Beleme said after a long drought then came a miracle of rain. He said nonetheless there was no need to wonder for this amazing spectacle as it was one of the charms of the Bible.

"Rain dramatizes the truth that indeed God is good. We must thank God for this divine providence. He is mysterious, kind and truthful and we must be thankful in all circumstances. He tells us, you will never walk alone", said Bishop Beleme.

The event followed President Khama's announcement that Sunday be observed as a national thanksgiving day. Batswana were in the past weeks humbled by torrential rains that were experienced countrywide.

In the process, the church communities offered a prayer to thank God for steering the easterly winds and bringing decent showers. Vice President Mokgweetsi Masisi, cabinet ministers and members of Parliament graced the occasion.

