Sudan: Smuggled Weapons Seized in Large North Darfur Operation

El Fasher — The North Darfur security apparatus foiled an attempt to smuggle a quantity of weapons and ammuniation across the border.

The weapons, displayed by security agents in El Fasher, were confiscated "in one of the largest operations", North Darfur Governor Abdel Wahid Yousif Ibrahim said in a press statement on Sunday.

The security services "will continue to hunt down all the weapons smugglers", he added. The Sudan Armed Forces and Rapid Support Forces are currently deployed in the border areas in the Sahara to apprehend smugglers in an attempt to prevent crime crossing the border.

Last week Sudan's Second Vice-President Hassabo Abdelrahman said that the Vice-Presidency "has taken serious steps to collect weapons from private hands and legalise unregistered four-wheel-drive vehicles in Darfur".