Sudan: Omdurman Actors Oppose Auction of Kassala Theatre

Omdurman — Supporters of the Tajoj Theatre in Kassala carried out a protest in Omdurman this weekend, against the decision to sell the theatre in an auction planned for today.

One of the dramatists in the protest, actor Rabi Yousif, told Radio Dabanga that dozens gathered in front of the National Theatre in Omdurman on Sunday afternoon to call for the stop of the sale.

Last Saturday the dramatists' union in Kassala renewed its objection to the decision to sell Tajoj theatre. The Commissioner of Kassala said that the theatre is "an evil den" and an alternative National Theatre will be built with the money from the sale.