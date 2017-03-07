6 March 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Overcrowded, Insecure Darfur Prisons Transfer Inmates

Nyala — The prison in Nyala, South Darfur, received 154 new inmates and detainees over security reasons in the prison of Ed Daein. Preparations are underway to transfer them to prisons in Khartoum and Port Sudan.

A government official told the press that the decision was taken owing to security reasons and issues related to the crowdiness in the Ed Daein prison in East Darfur.

Two weeks ago, the Nyala prison administration moved more than 110 inmates whom were sentenced to over ten years imprisonment, to a prison in Khartoum. Nyala prison has been overcrowded with inmates.

The prison in Ed Daein witnessed a violent incident between prisoners and police which resulted in the death of one inmate. Seven others were wounded. Reportedly they rioted against the administration's decision to transfer them to Nyala, Port Sudan and Khartoum.

Residents of Ed Daein demanded the prison to move from downtown to elsewhere after a number of inmates escaped in June last year.

