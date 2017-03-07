Sudan: Breakaway Rebel Leader Returns to Sudan Capital

Khartoum — The leader of a breakaway faction of the rebel Sudan Liberation Movement was welcomed in the Sudanese capital on Saturday, after signing in on the Darfur peace file with the Sudanese government in Qatar earlier this year.

Abulgasim Imam El Haj, head of the SLM-Second Revolution, flew to Khartoum in a private jet from the Ugandan capital Kampala.

He confirmed in a statement to the media and supporters upon his arrival at Khartoum airport that he pays great credit to President Omar Al Bashir for his return. He urged the other rebel groups to join the National Dialogue.

"We are facing a new phase characterised by dialogue which is the biggest project in history of the political process."

Darfur peace file

Today, the International Committee to follow-up on the implementation of the Doha Document for Peace in Darfur (DDPD), the peace file which El Haj officially signed in January, will be held in Khartoum.

For this reason Deputy Prime Minister Ahmed Bin Abdullah Al Mahmoud and the State Minister for Cabinet Affairs of the State of Qatar held a meeting in Khartoum last weekend with Second Vice-President Hassabo Mohamed Abdelrahman. They discussed the implementation of the DDPD and follow-up meetings of the committee.

