Kenya: 4th Annual Devolution Conference Opens in Nakuru

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta is on Tuesday expected to officially open the 4th Annual Devolution Conference that is being held in Nakuru County.

The theme of the meeting is "Devolution - Transforming Lives: Tell your story" and is being attended by over 6,000 local and international participants.

Leaders are using the four-day conference, which will be the final one as the country gears towards the August polls to reflect on the achievements gained through devolution.

The conference has been organised by the Council of Governors which is chaired by Meru Governor Peter Munya.

Counties have often accused the central government of failing to adequately support the devolved units as outlined in the constitution.

Discussions during the conference will be centred around the strides that have been made since 2013 when devolution was implemented and devolution is indeed working in this country.

The conference will bring together 47 governors, senators, Members of Parliament, Members of County Assemblies (MCAs), investors and other business people, both local and international.

Senate Speaker Ekwee Ethuro said he is confident, that working in mutual collaboration and cooperation with all devolution stakeholders and particularly the county governments, the next Senate will work to consolidate and secure the gains made thus far.

The first conference was held in Kwale in 2014 with the 2015 one being held in Kisumu.