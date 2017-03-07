South Africa: Bulls Flank Potgieter Concussed

The Bulls have two new players on the injury list after their Super Rugby defeat to the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein last Saturday.

Flank Jacques Potgieter suffered concussion in the first half of the Cheetahs game and will be out for a week, the Pretoria franchise said on Monday.

However, with the Bulls having a bye this weekend, Potgieter may feature in their clash against the Sunwolves on March 17.

Flank Shuan Adendorff - who was not part of the match-day squad against the Cheetahs - fractured his thumb during practice last week and will be on the sidelines for six weeks.

On the long term injury list, Roelof Smit, Ulrich Beyers, Ulrich van Vuuren and Duncan Matthews are all making steady progress and will be available for selection soon.

Meanwhile, the Bulls have also welcomed back Arno Botha, Jannes Kirsten and Jan Serfontein to full training with all three players available for selection for next week's home match against the Sunwolves.

