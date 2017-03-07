7 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Bulls Flank Potgieter Concussed

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Bulls have two new players on the injury list after their Super Rugby defeat to the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein last Saturday.

Flank Jacques Potgieter suffered concussion in the first half of the Cheetahs game and will be out for a week, the Pretoria franchise said on Monday.

However, with the Bulls having a bye this weekend, Potgieter may feature in their clash against the Sunwolves on March 17.

Flank Shuan Adendorff - who was not part of the match-day squad against the Cheetahs - fractured his thumb during practice last week and will be on the sidelines for six weeks.

On the long term injury list, Roelof Smit, Ulrich Beyers, Ulrich van Vuuren and Duncan Matthews are all making steady progress and will be available for selection soon.

Meanwhile, the Bulls have also welcomed back Arno Botha, Jannes Kirsten and Jan Serfontein to full training with all three players available for selection for next week's home match against the Sunwolves.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Social Development Minister to Face Committee on Grants Crisis

Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini is expected to face Parliament's standing committee on public accounts on… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.