South Africa: Lambie Made Sharks 'Believe' Against Brumbies

Coach Robert du Preez has confirmed that Pat Lambie's leadership played a key role in guiding the Sharks to victory in their Super Rugby clash against the Brumbies on Saturday.

The Sharks had fought back from 15-3 down to lead the match 22-15 before a late Brumbies try levelled matters at 22-22.

With the hooter having sounded, a draw seemed all but certain, but a break from substitute fullback Curwin Bosch and a little kick ahead allowed Lukhanyo Am to score the winner with the final movement of the match.

It was a moment and a win that could have a major impact on the Sharks' season given that they return from their Australian tour with their tails up.

Lambie, who had missed a late penalty that would have secured victory against the Reds in Brisbane a week earlier, was a cool head when things were getting heated in Canberra.

"Patrick said to the guys: 'Guys you've got to believe that we are going to pull this one through,'" Du Preez said after the match.

"That just showed that the team believed they could do it and they played right till the end and that was pleasing.

"There was a big improvement from the Reds match. Collectively, as a team, we performed a lot better.

"A couple of things we wanted to concentrate on was our reaction to the breakdown situations, which was much better this week, our exits were better and we got the bulk of the possession, which helped.

"When we kept ball in hand and started to put phases together, it showed what this team are capable off. I'm very pleased with that. At one stage we put together 19 phases.

"The patience we showed in the attacking zone was much better, we weren't trying to off load 50/50 passes. We were a little bit unlucky not to get some points early on. There was an improvement on our discipline, although 11 penalties is still a lot and five of those penalties could have actually been avoided.

The possession held and points scored in the last 8 minutes of the first half, gave the players lots of confidence. The talk in the change room at halftime was really positive. We came out in the 2 nd half and those first 10 minutes of that half the boys played really well."

The Sharks now turn their attention to the Waratahs, who they host in Durban this weekend.

"This victory will give the guys a lot of confidence. Obviously the match against the Waratahs this Saturday is going to be a very tough one, but I'm sure the boys will be up for it, especially as we are playing at home in front of our home crowd," said Du Preez.

