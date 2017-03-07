South Africa: Six Benoni Railway Line Corpses May Be Illegal Miners

Gauteng police say the six bodies that were found with gunshot wounds next to the Benoni railway line, east of Johannesburg on Sunday, have not yet been identified.

"There is no new information around the incident. We are still looking for the suspects," Captain Mavela Masondo said on Monday morning.

The bodies are believed to be those of illegal miners.

"We suspect that they were illegal miners because of the way they were dressed. Their clothes were covered in sand," Masondo said.

A passer-by alerted police to the bodies, which are believed to have been dumped there. Each had gunshot wounds to the upper body.

"It is suspected that the deceased were killed elsewhere and taken where they were found, as they were put in a pattern," Masondo said on Sunday.

The motive for the killings was still unknown.

Source: News24