7 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Lions Without Bok Stars for Jaguares

The Lions will travel to Argentina for this weekend's Super Rugby clash against the Jaguares missing a number of their Springboks.

Flyhalf Elton Jantjies is expecting his second baby this week, lock Franco Mostert is being rested, centre/wing Lionel Mapoe is also being rested while centre Rohan Janse van Rensburg will be attending his mother's funeral. Ruan Combrinck, meanwhile, is still recovering from a shoulder operation.

The Lions lost to the Jaguares in this fixture last year when they controversially rested all of their first choice players. A win in that match would have given them home advantage all the way through the knockout stages of the competition.

Instead, a final in Wellington against the Hurricanes was a step too far for Johan Ackermann's men.

The match kicks off 21:40 on Saturday.

Lions squad to Argentina:

Jacques van Rooyen, Dylan Smit, Ruan Dreyer, Johannes Jonker, Hencus van Wyk, Malcolm Marx, Robbie Coetzee, Andries Ferreira, Lourens Erasmus, Marvin Orie, Jaco Kriel, Kwagga Smith, Cyle Brink, Ruan Ackermann, Warren Whiteley, Ross Cronjé, Faf de Klerk, Andries Coetzee, Shaun Reynolds, Jaco van der Walt, Courtnall Skosan, Anthony Volmink, Harold Vorster, Jacques Nel, Sylvian Mahuza

