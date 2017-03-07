South Africa: Man Burns to Death in Durban Shack Fire

A 29-year-old man burnt to death after three shacks caught fire in Khabazela, north of Durban, over the weekend.

The DA on Monday extended condolences to the man's family.

"This tragic death came after there was no water to extinguish the fire, because the uncaring eThekwini municipality had completely shut off water to the area, as part of its water crisis plan," DA eThekwini ward councillor Peter Graham said.

Graham said the man had tried to escape through the burglar bars.

"His mother could only look on helplessly as the fire claimed him, with no running water to extinguish the fire."

According to the DA, the metro currently loses 40% of its drinking water because it has neglected infrastructure.

Graham said the party had a plan to deal with the many water leakages in the city's informal settlements.

He said, instead of cutting water and depriving people of water, water leak teams should be placed in informal communities. He also said the DA wanted to introduce solar-powered pumps for water tanks.

