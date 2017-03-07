6 March 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Immigration Director Reaches Baidoa City

Somalia's immigration department director Mohamed Aden Jim'ale (Koofi) has on Monday arrived in Baidoa city, the interim capital of the Southern Southwest State.

Koofi's visit to Baidoa was part of his efforts to establishes immigration liaison offices in the main towns of Somalia, to provide passport services to the citizens at their locations.

The director general of the immigration department of Somalia has made significant and tangible achievement since he took office in mid 2016 from General Gen. Abdullahi Gafow.

