6 March 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: UN Relief Chief to Lands in Somalia Amid Drought

The United Nations relief chief Stephen O'Brien and a delegation he was leading has arrived in Mogadishu, the Somali Capital on Monday as the country's is hit by a worsening drought.

Stephen O'Brien was warmly welcomed at Aden Adde Airport in Mogadishu by United Nations especial envoy for Somalia Michael Keating and the head of UNDP Peter De Clerq.

The Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, said 5.5 million people in Somalia need urgent life-saving assistance over next 6 months.

Millions of Somalia are currently facing food insecurity due to the sever drought.

