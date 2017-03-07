Gambia: Police Charge David Colley and Grant Him Bail

David Colley, a former director general of the Gambia Prison Service (GPS), has been charged with abuse of office, but he was granted bail by the Police on Thursday, 2 March 2017. His release comes after 72 hours of detention.

The police spokesman, Inspector Foday Conta, yesterday disclosed to Foroyaa that Mr David Colley was asked to be reporting on bail at the headquarters every day as his case is still under investigation.

PRO Conta explained that while David was held under their custody, his family members were allowed access to him.

David Colley who had served under former regime of Jammeh, was arrested and detained by the police on 27 February, 2017 in the evening following his removal from office.

Meanwhile the four soldiers who were arrested by Military Police who later handed them over to police last week Friday, on 24 February around 6pm were denied bail, according to the PRO. Rather the soldiers were returned to the Military Police where their detention continues, he added. Asked whether any charges have been preferred against the officers, he said no but referred the reporter to Army PRO for further comments.

However, at the time of going to press attempts to reach the Armed Forces PRO by phone was unsuccessful.

Reasons are yet to be given for the arrest of these soldiers.

Needless to say, the soldiers have been detained for more than 72 hours contrary to the stipulations of the Constitution which spells out that a detainee shall either be released or brought before a court within 72 hours.