Gambia: Does the Coalition Have Two Faces?

DOES THE COALITION HAVE TWO FACES?

An interesting development is taking place in The Gambia marked by the alliance of three political parties, namely UDP/NRP/GMC aimed at contesting the 6 April 2017 National Assembly elections. This is taking place while the leaders of these parties are all part of the Coalition Government.

On the other hand, five Coalition members have agreed to put up candidates under a coalition supported independent ticket.

How this will unfold in the April 6 2017 National Assembly elections is to anyone's guess. Foroyaa will be monitoring the developments and will give the nation reports on how Coalition 2016 will be affected by fundamental differences in candidature for the National Assembly elections.