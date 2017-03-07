6 March 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Does the Coalition Have Two Faces?

Tagged:

Related Topics

opinion

QUESTION OF THE DAY

DOES THE COALITION HAVE TWO FACES?

An interesting development is taking place in The Gambia marked by the alliance of three political parties, namely UDP/NRP/GMC aimed at contesting the 6 April 2017 National Assembly elections. This is taking place while the leaders of these parties are all part of the Coalition Government.

On the other hand, five Coalition members have agreed to put up candidates under a coalition supported independent ticket.

How this will unfold in the April 6 2017 National Assembly elections is to anyone's guess. Foroyaa will be monitoring the developments and will give the nation reports on how Coalition 2016 will be affected by fundamental differences in candidature for the National Assembly elections.

Gambia

Singer Akon Funds Liighting Project At Sarreh Pateh

Papa Yusupha Njie the CEO of Unique Solution, said Akon, the Senegalese American singer gave five million Dalasi to a… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.