6 March 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Ministry of Health to Embark On Mass Drug Administration Today

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sarjo Camara-Singateh

As part of the elimination of Africa regional neglected tropical diseases, the ministry of health and social welfare will embark on mass drug administration targeting 203 thousand children in 24 districts to eliminate schistosomiasis and soil transmitted helminthiasis in the country starting from the 6th of March to 15th March 2017. "Praziquantel and Albendazole will be administered for the campaign or deworming tablets" to eliminate blood in the urine and worms of all kinds which is the reason of the mass drug administration.

Mr. Momodou Njai, the Director of Health Education and Promotion at a press briefing noted that before children will be administered on these drugs is advisable for them to eat food before taking the drugs, and any side effects of the drug the persons should go and seek medical attention at the nearest health facilities. He also advised that the drugs are not for pregnant and lactating mothers.

"The two disease conditions are both endemic in the country at different rates, nationally schistosomiasis is 4.2% but at district level 22% while soil transmitted Helminthiasis is lower at national level while 55% at district levels". "The mass drug administration will target 60 thousand children on soil Helminthiasis and 134 thousand children will be targeted on Schistosomiasis in 22 districts, a team of three health personnel to allocate to a sites to administer drugs"

Gambia

Singer Akon Funds Liighting Project At Sarreh Pateh

Papa Yusupha Njie the CEO of Unique Solution, said Akon, the Senegalese American singer gave five million Dalasi to a… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.