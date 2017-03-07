Gambia: Ministry of Health to Embark On Mass Drug Administration Today

As part of the elimination of Africa regional neglected tropical diseases, the ministry of health and social welfare will embark on mass drug administration targeting 203 thousand children in 24 districts to eliminate schistosomiasis and soil transmitted helminthiasis in the country starting from the 6th of March to 15th March 2017. "Praziquantel and Albendazole will be administered for the campaign or deworming tablets" to eliminate blood in the urine and worms of all kinds which is the reason of the mass drug administration.

Mr. Momodou Njai, the Director of Health Education and Promotion at a press briefing noted that before children will be administered on these drugs is advisable for them to eat food before taking the drugs, and any side effects of the drug the persons should go and seek medical attention at the nearest health facilities. He also advised that the drugs are not for pregnant and lactating mothers.

"The two disease conditions are both endemic in the country at different rates, nationally schistosomiasis is 4.2% but at district level 22% while soil transmitted Helminthiasis is lower at national level while 55% at district levels". "The mass drug administration will target 60 thousand children on soil Helminthiasis and 134 thousand children will be targeted on Schistosomiasis in 22 districts, a team of three health personnel to allocate to a sites to administer drugs"