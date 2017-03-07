Sudan: President Al-Bashir Affirms Concern With Provision of Services for People

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, Monday affirmed the concern of the government with provision of services to the people in the areas of residence, saying Sudan extend a helping hand at the same time to needy from other countries, in line with its traditions and lofty values.

The President of the Republic who was inaugurating the Dr. Mohamed Bin Salih Abdul Azziz Rajih Hospital in Um Bada locality, stressed the need to localize medical treatment and to offer better education as mans for development of the nation.

The President commended the contribution of Rajihi Family in such a benevolent programmes and projects, saying Khartoum State should complete whatever the hospital may require.

President Al-Bashir, in his address on the occasion of the inauguration pointed out to current political developments in the country, referring to the National Dialogue in which over sixty political parties and over forty armed movements participated.

He said the Dialogue came out with over 900 recommendations which he said showed that Sudan remains an example to be flowed.

The Wali (Governor) of Khartoum State, Lt. Gen. Abdul Rahim Mohamed Hussein, meanwhile, referred to the locality as one of the most active politically and that it has been a strong supporter of the National Dialogue, commending the role of the Rajihi Family in the establishment of that medical edifice.

Professor Mamoun Humaida, the Minister for Health in Khartoum state, pointed out that in five years' time as minister the medical centers in the state have reached 643 and that another group of 129 health centers will be established in Khartoum State.

He stressed that attention paid by the government for provision of health service and the full attention given to provision of services in the country.

He said the newly inaugurated hospital hosts over 100 beds and 36 rooms beside three operation rooms, one intensive care unit, an X-ray rook and kidney dialysis unit.

The event was also addressed by the Commissioner of Um Bada locality, Abdul Lateef Fidaili, who referred to the support provided by the state government to this locality in the various domains including basic and infrastructure services

The representative of the Rajihi family Abdul Rahaman Al Hudhairi, stressed that the hospital was one of the fruits of cooperation between the Sudan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.