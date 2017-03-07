Sudan: Ibrahim Mahmoud - International Community Pressurizes SPLM (North) to Affirm Its Desire for Stability in Sudan

Khartoum — Assistant of the President of the Republic, Engineer Ibrahim Mahmoud Hamid, affirmed that the pressures being put by the international community on the People's Movement (North Sector) emanates from the international community's serious desire to help achieving security and stability in Sudan and also to enable Sudan contribute to the international peace and stability.

In a press statement, Engineer Hamid has denied the claims on pressures put on Sudan for the sake of achieving a settlement with the People's Movement, stressing that Sudan is not needy for pressures, because peace is considered a strategic program to the country.

He referred in this regard to the flexibility shown by the government at the negotiation sessions and its signing of the roadmap under hesitation of the other party.

He acknowledged that the People's Movement - North is really under international pressure so as to be serious in completing the peace process, adding that we wished that peace shall not come through pressures and that the North Sector shall come immediately to complete the roadmap which no longer tolerates procrastination or disruption.