Sudan: Minister of Defense Meets Wali of Gedarif State

Khartoum — Minister of Defense, Lt. Gen. Awad Mohamed Ahmed bin Auf met in his office , Monday, Wali(governor) of Gedarif State, Engineer Mirghani Salih.
The Wali presented a briefing about security situation in the State and efforts made to services to citizens along with creating conducive environment for investment and increase of production , specially bordering localities.
The meeting also discussed rehabilitation of Gedarif Airport to serve the people of the State , reoperation of Gedarif slaughterhouse and set up some industries to add value added to the State products.