Somalia: EUCAP Somalia Launch Event Held in Mogadishu

On March 6th 2017, an event to re-launch the EU Maritime Capacity Building Mission EUCAP Nestor under the new name of EUCAP Somalia, was held at the International Campus in Mogadishu.

Under the new, broader mandate, EUCAP Somalia works to strengthen Somali capacity to ensure maritime security and to carry out fisheries inspection and enforcement, ensure maritime search and rescue, counter smuggling, fight piracy and police the coastal zone on land and at sea.

Somali Authorities, Mission's Somali partners, Ambassadors, representatives from the international community and the whole "EU family" engaging in Somalia - the EU Delegation to Somalia, EU NAVFOR Operation Atalanta and EUTM Somalia - participated in the event.

The new mission's mandate was presented to the Somali Authorities, the public, the media and the international partners by the European Union External Action Service Civilian Operations Commander (CivOpsCdr), Kenneth Deane, and EUCAP Somalia Head of Mission, Maria-Cristina Stepanescu.

The Head of the EU Delegation to Somalia, Veronique Lorenzo addressed the invitees and the media present speaking about the interrelation between security and economic development and the EU comprehensive approach in Somalia and the Region.

Among the Somali Authorities present were the Acting Chief of Staff of the President Ali Fiqi and the Interim National Security Advisor, Hussein Moalim Mohamud Sheikh-Ali. "Our thoughts are very much with the Somali people at this time, when food insecurity threatens so many.

EU humanitarian aid will contribute to alleviating that. On the Security and Defence side, EUCAP Somalia will continue to support a restructured Somali Maritime Security Architecture, with the aim of contributing to a stable and secure Somalia.

Somalia means increased security for the population and the chance for it to benefit from the peace dividends", said Kenneth Deane, European Union External Action Service Civilian Operations Commander.

Background EUCAP Somalia is a civilian EU mission, under the auspices of the Common Security and Defence Policy, which assists Somalia in strengthening its capacity to ensure maritime security.