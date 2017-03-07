Burundi: Children's Broadcasting Day - "More Space Is Needed", Say Children's Rights Defenders

Media houses broadcast children programs on different radio stations but the children's rights defenders request more space to promote the children's rights effectively.

"We are not sufficiently covered by different programmes broadcast on different radio stations", says a young boy, resident in the capital Bujumbura. He says the space for children is limited in time. "We need to talk about our issues. But, if it is only a broadcast of thirty minutes, it is not sufficient given the number of children living in the country", he says.

Isidonie Niyonsaba, responsible for broadcasting in "Nderagakura" says different programmes are broadcast on their radio station. "We have two radio programmes broadcast at the weekends and different others broadcast throughout the weeks". Niyonsaba says there are programmes that talk about the challenges faced by children. "Sometimes their associations' defenders talked on their behalf. Otherwise, they are recorded in condition of anonymity", she says.

Niyonsaba also says different programs are broadcast but, we need to increase the time and widen the space.

Apollonie Dusabe, responsible for radio programs in Isanganiro radio station says two programs that are weekly broadcast are sufficient for children. "Other themes are broadcast once a week", she says.

David Ninganza, Spokesperson for Solidarity of Christian Youth for Peace and Children [SOJPAE] says the programs broadcast are good. "Radio Stations or newspapers contribute in the fight for the children's rights in the country", says Ninganza. He also says different programs or news related to children are impartial. " The media houses tried to give opportunities to all people involved in the children's issue to express themselves even if some of the associations' representatives are the ones who mostly talk on the radios", he says.

Ninganza, however, says the number of programs broadcast is still insufficient following the growing number of youths in the country. He also says the programs are not always adapted to the current violence against children. "Media houses should work on updated news so that it should be more relevant to the fight for the children's rights", he says.

Since the current situation caused by the April 2015 crisis in Burundi, five private media houses were burnt, one day after the failed coup of 13 May 2015. Since then, children programs decreased considerably.