Namibia: Marais Wins First Junior Golf Tournament

MARTHINUS Marais recently won the first Namibian junior golf tournament of the year when he beat Michael Thom by two strokes at the Windhoek Country Club.

Marais, who is currently training under Gert Olivier in Walvis Bay, trailed Thom by three strokes at the end of the first round, but he caught up with Thom halfway through the second round and went on to win the tournament with a total of 169 over 36 holes, with Thom coming second on 171.

The course received good rainfall over the past few weeks, resulting in narrow fairways and thick scrubs and grass in the rough. This made it very difficult for the players and several balls were never recovered which resulted in additional shots being added, contributing to the high scores.

Participants with no official handicap struggled with the course, due to the thick rough. Losing balls was the order of the day, but they prevailed and Shaun van Wyk eventually won with a total of 30 points, followed by Micah Kruger (29) and Kyle van Wyk (25).

Sune Hougaard, displaying a natural golf swing, won the beginners' competition over five holes with 10 points, while Hermanus Els came second on seven, and Gerhard Genis and Pieter Els third on six points.

Adri Pienaar, the president of the Namibian Women's Golf Union was amazed by the talent on show.

"It was a privilege to walk with the youngsters; they astonished me with their talent and potential for golf. It is fantastic to see so much potential amongst our Namibian juniors. They must keep on practicing and we are looking forward to see them on the golf course again," she said.

The next junior competition is the Namibian Junior Golf Open on 10 and 11 June at the Rossmund Golf Club.

Meanwhile, two other Namibian junior players, Wayne Profit and Henco Riekert are currently participating at the Curro South Africa Junior International Golf Tournament at Durbanville Golf Club.

Pienaar also announced the Namibian junior golf team that will participate at the All Africa International Golf Tournament in Zimbabwe, at Royal Harare Golf Club from 26 March to 1 April.

The team consists of Wayne Profit and Marthinus Marais from Walvis Bay, and Henco Riekert and Damian da Silva from Windhoek. They will be accompanied by Jaco van Reenen from Omeya Golf Club as coach and Hugh Mortimer from the Namibia Golf Federation as manager.