Namibia: Boxing Board 'Ate' Kinda's Money

THE Namibia Professional Boxing and Wrestling Control Board on Monday dodged fresh accusations of misappropriating funds.

Promoter Kinda Nangolo slammed the board for "misusing the sanction fees of Kinda Nangolo Boxing Promotions paid last year" towards the costs of Saturday's WBA Pan African junior middleweight title fight, in which home favourite Anthony Jarmann defeated South African George Mdluli to retain the belt.

Despite requesting written questions via e-mail, the board's spokesperson Ronald Kurtz failed to reply at the time of going to print.

"I can confirm that my boxers have not been paid yet because the control board used the money that was transferred to their account by Kinda Promotions, and as a result, the boxers must suffer. As things stand, all the boxers have not been paid, which is a breach of contract between me and my boxers," Nangolo said in a strongly-worded statement.

The NPBWCB deducts its administrative fees, and pays the boxers participating in a tournament from the sanctioning fee.

"The control board requires all promoters to hand over all boxers' purses to them so that they can pay boxers directly. Now, they eat the money, and the boxers are left unpaid," fumed Nangolo.

In what appears to be a classic case of financial mismanagement, the embattled new board has chalked up thousands in sitting fees for dubious meetings between September and December last year, leaving the institution's account depleted.

Subsequently, the N$101 500 deposited in the account by Kinda Promotions in December was used to settle the board's rent bill and photo copier installments for January and February.

Rent is N$1 500, while the photo copier installments cost N$3 500 per month, collectively totaling N$10 000 over the past two months.

The Namibian Sport is, however, reliably informed that only N$68 000 of the amount paid by Kinda Promotions remains in the board's account.

Board members insisted last month that they were still owed N$150 000 in sitting fees from last year. For the 13 meetings they held, they claimed N$175 000. Each of the five board members pockets N$5 000 per meeting, in addition to the N$1 500 for an auxiliary 'secretary' for minute-taking.

The NPBWCB's new board was appointed in September 2016 for a three-year period, and consists of Ellison Hijarunguru (chairman), Philip Mwandingi (vice chairman), Ronald Kurtz, Vicky Hamunyela and Kenny Hepundjua.

Nangolo, and other critics, believe the board's practices show a reckless disregard for the organisation's poor financial situation, and also for the sports ministry's directive to all codes to manage funds prudently, following deep budget cuts that have hit the sports sector hard.

Nangolo also accused the control board of attempting to again block Saturday's tournament, even though he had complied with all the requirements, and that sports minister Jerry Ekandjo intervened and ordered the control board to sanction the fight at the eleventh hour.

"In fact, they refused to sanction this fight because the N$101 500 sanction fees I transferred to their account was already 'eaten' by them. They then argued that they cannot sanction the fight because the sanction fees are no longer in their account. How can any sane leader eat your money and argue that they cannot sanction the fight because they ate the money?", he asked.

As a result of an ongoing feud with Hijarunguru, Nangolo was forced to move the fight date for Jarmann's title defence from November to 16 December.

At the time, the board claimed that Kinda Promotions had not fulfilled all the requirements to stage an international fight.

Along with rival promoters Nestor Tobias and Anita Tjombe, Nangolo has been fiercely critical of Hijarungu, and has requested his removal by the sports minister.

"I am completely mind-boggled by such blatant corrupt leaders, and the worst thing is nothing is happening to them," Nangolo stated.