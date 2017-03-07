THE Indoor Hockey Men's Premier League comes to a head on Tuesday night when Windhoek Old Boys A take on Saints in a top-of-the-log clash.

The two clubs are the only unbeaten teams left in the competition, but WOB have built up a sizable lead of nine points, although they have played two matches more than Saints.

WOB are on 35 points from nine matches, while Saints are second on 26 points from seven matches.

WOB A have been in superb form this season and have overwhelmed all opposition that has come their way.

Of their nine matches to date, they only once missed getting a five-goal bonus point victory, when they staged a great comeback to beat DTS 4-3 on 25 February.

In that match, they seemed to be heading for their first defeat of the season when they trailed 3-2 with a minute left, but Bucko Bartlett struck with two last-gasp goals to maintain their unbeaten status.

The result was quite hard on DTS who took the game to the champions and deserved more from the match, but it underlined WOB's determination, experience and winning mentality that has seen them crushing all their opponents along the way.

Besides the DTS victory, the only other time they were extended was when they beat Unam 5-3 more than a month ago.

Since then, however, they have gone into overdrive, beating teams by huge scores, as was once again demonstrated over the weekend when they crushed both NUST and Sparta 17-0.

In the process, they have now racked up an incredible 105 goals at an average of more than 11 per match and only conceded 14 goals.

Their experienced national player Bucko Bartlett has been in great form, scoring seven goals against Sparta and three against NUST, to extend his lead at the top of the goal scorers chart with 30 goals.

Bartlett has been well assisted by another national star Siabonga Martins, who is second on the goal scoring chart with 22 goals, while another stalwart,

Riaan Kruger scored five goals against Sparta to take his tally for the season to 11 goals.

With Ettiene de Villers and Pieter le Roux both having scored 14 goals, WOB now have five players amongst the top ten goal scorers, to underline their all-round strength and versatility.

With numerous senior nationals in their side as well as upcoming u21 nationals like Pieter le Roux, Dylan Adkins and Nico Jacobs, they have a star-studded side with few discernible weak links and will start the match as the favorites.

The youthful Saints side has been a breath of fresh air in the league this season, playing an exciting brand of hockey and impressing with their fitness, skills and teamwork.

They, too, have beaten most of their opponents with ease and after seven matches have scored a total of 61 goals and conceded only seven, for a match average of about 9-1.

The only time they were extended was against DTS on 11 February, but they showed great character and perseverance to come back from 3-1 down to win the match 4-3.

Last weekend they beat Wanderers 4-0 and then thrashed NUST 11-0, with Cody van der Merwe scoring six goals to take his season's tally to 22.

Besides Van der Merwe, they have other goal scoring threats like Ivan Semedo and Nico Neethling, while those three, along with Dakota Hansen, Petrus Theron and Damien Schutz have all been drafted into the senior national training squad.

With most of Saints' players still at school, they are clearly a team for the future, but the big question now is whether their time has arrived, or whether the experienced WOB still hold too many aces. Tonight's tantalizing showdown, which starts at 20h00 at the Windhoek Showgrounds, will provide that answer.