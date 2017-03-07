IF the draw is predictive of the results of a major national event, then The Namibian Newspaper Cup slated for Easter is going to provide for an exciting football festival at Swakopmund.

On Monday, the 14 teams were drawn into four groups during a captivating launch at the Flamingo Villa Hotel at Walvis Bay.

Holders Oshana region were the first to be drawn from the pot, and hosts Erongo the final name as the countdown to the popular youth development tournament began in earnest.

"This should be an interesting event," chirped Namibia Football Association secretary general Barry Rukoro, who presided over the draw.

Erongo governor Cleophas Mutjavikua said the region was ready to welcome the thousands expected to make the 13th edition of the tournament another memorable event.

The upcoming tournament's theme is 'Kick reckless driving out of Erongo', considering the influx of visitors to the coast during the Easter weekend.

And naturally, Mutjavikua is confident that his regional team will win the coveted trophy, which will mark their second triumph in the competition, on home turf.

"It is an honour for Erongo to be given the rights to host the event. It has been a struggle for many years to get this honour. It's an Erongo event, but will be played out at Swakopmund. All other regions must realise they will be intimidated when they come and play in the mighty region," enthused Mutjavikua.

The Namibian's editor Tangeni Amupadhi said the Newspaper Cup is a "giant that cannot be killed", given its significance as a unifying and national development initiative over the past 18 years.

Amupadhi used the opportunity to encourage the government to make the Zambezi region a priority in development as it was lagging behind the other regions in terms of infrastructure to host major events like the Newspaper Cup.

Zambezi is the only region which has not hosted the event since it started.

"Erongo already got the event twice, and if Zambezi was ready, Erongo would not have gotten it," Amupadhi said.

He acknowledged the auxiliary sponsors and partners for uniting in youth development during trying economic times.

Co-sponsor Nedbank committed N$500 000 towards the event, and is keen to extend the partnership for another three years, according to Nedbank CEO Lionel Matthews. This is the second year that Nedbank has been involved in the event.

The title sponsors and national broadcaster NBC also signed a memorandum of understanding during the draw.

The media houses will partner in the coverage of all the matches via television, radio and newspaper in real time.

This partnership will also allow for businesses to come on board and enjoy special advertising rates. NBC will start promoting the event this week.

The draw is as follows: Friday, 14 April: Omusati v Hardap, Zambezi v Oshana, Kavango East v Erongo, Omaheke vs Kunene, Ohangwena v //Karas, Khomas v Oshikoto; Oshana v Omusati; Zambezi v Hardap; Kunene v Kavango East;

Saturday, 15 April: Omaheke v Erongo, Otjozondjupa v //Karas, Kavango West v Oshikoto, Omusati v Zambezi, Oshana v Hardap, Kavango East v Omaheke, Kunene v Erongo, Ohangwena v Otjozondjupa, Khomas v Kavango West.

On Sunday, 16 April, the Group A winner will face the Group B equivalent; the Group C winner takes on the top team in Group D; while there will also be a select under-20 women's national team against the under-20 Erongo women's side match. The Namibian team will be taking on a Nedbank Team in the battle of the tournament's best players on the same day.