Liberia: Urey Steps Down As Lonestar Board Chair

--Says he leaves with 'heavy heart'

The political leader of the All Liberian Party (ALP), Benoni Urey, has step down as Board Chair of Lonestar Cell MTN to focus his "time and energy entirely" on his aspiration to become the next president of the Republic of Liberia.

Mr. Urey, who served the company for 18 years, told Liberians at a press conference over the weekend that his decision to step aside came about when he realized that Liberians have been longing for a change that will transform their lives; a change that will bring dignity and pride to their families, "and therefore, I am convinced that the ALP is in the best position to do that."

He said his decision to relinquish his role as Chairman of the Board will have no effect on the ongoing expansion exercise of the company, which strives to provide improved cellular services to every town and village in the country.

Urey leaves Lonestar as the only foreign-owned corporation operating in the country with a Liberian ownership of as high as 40 percent.

In spite of the contribution Lonestar continues to make to the economy, Urey said, "we have been targeted, over-fined and prosecuted. But you, our valued customers, have remained with us through it all. This commitment to Liberia must continue even in our absence.

"As I step down from the helm of the Board, I leave with a heavy heart, but happy to announce that the Board of Directors at the just ended meeting endorsed my plea to reintroduce the US$1 for three days," Urey said.

"As we move on to continue our fight to improve our country and the lives of Liberians; we want to admonish you to put Liberia first," he added.

According to Urey, the next few months leading to the October polls are crucial, "and so I intend to devote my time and energy entirely towards this process of restoring hope to all Liberians."

Urey then assured Lonestar/MTN employees and subscribers that the company will continue to provide improved services across the country, and called on management to provide other services and promotions to the Liberian people during these difficult times.

"We shall continue to remain steadfastly engaged with you as we together work for the betterment of our country," he added.

Urey used the occasion to thank all the directors of the Board, especially Emmanuel Shaw, and employees of the corporation for the level of support he received from them over the years.