Tanzania: Lissu Seized, Quizzed After DPP Drops Sedition Case

Dar es Salaam — Singida East MP Tundu Lissu is facing fresh sedition allegations after earlier charges were dropped by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Mr Lissu was swiftly re-arrested yesterday morning shortly after the DPP issued a nolle prosequi terminating his case. He was taken to Central Police Station for questioning.

Chadema spokesperson Tumaini Makene said as was the case with the dropped charges, police have accused Mr Lissu of making seditious remarks during the recent by-election campaigns in Zanzibar.

"Now police are claiming that Lissu said that what happened during the 2015 elections in Zanzibar was akin to offering Muslims pork. In the dropped case they alleged that Lissu said during a public rally that all Zanzibar presidents were handpicked in Tanganyika and residents of the islands have no voice on who should lead them," he said.

Mr Lissu was released on police bond yesterday evening and was directed to report at Central Police Station next Monday, according to his lawyer, Mr Peter Kibatala.

Mr Lissu charged that what was happening was a plot hatched by the government to stop him from vying for the presidency of the Tanganyika Law Society (TLS) next week.

"The government through its puppet attorneys has hatched a plan to stop me from running for the TLS presidency. They wanted to file a case to stop my candidature, but we pre-empted them and now they have decided to use the Police Force. They are living in fear," he said in a statement circulated on social media.

Mr Lissu further claimed that the plan was for police to hold him until the TLS elections were over, adding that "puppet" TLS members had been lined up to argue that any absent contender should be barred from the contest.

"I want all advocates who want a new start for TLS to reject these mischievous plans. There is nowhere in TLS regulations prohibiting a candidate who is absent from the election venue from being elected. I ask you to stand firm and ensure that all those who have been nominated are included on the ballot.

"This should be the end of the government picking leaders for us and a fresh start for TLS that will enable it to stand for the interests of its members and Tanzanians in general," Mr Lissu said.

Commenting about Mr Lissu's arrest, another TLS presidential contender and Chadema member, Mr Lawrence Masha, said it was unacceptable if it was true that what was happening to the opposition leader was part of a scheme to lock him out of next week's contest.

Mr Masha, a former Home Affairs minister, said in a post on his Facebook page: "This year's election is exciting because the majority of lawyers are tired of seeing the rights of Tanzanians abused by state organs. Tanzanians want respect for the rule of law and good governance...they want a lawyers' association that is free to criticise the government when they see that justice is not being done."

Signs of a standoff between the government and lawyers advocating change became apparent last month when President John Magufuli said he had information that a certain political party was campaigning to have one of its members replace the current TLS president, Mr John Seka.

A few days later, the Minister of Constitutional and Legal Affairs, Dr Harisson Mwakyembe, threatened to strike off TLS "if it continues to operate like a political party".