4 March 2017

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopian Airlines to Re-Route Flights to Nigeria

Ahead of plans by the Nigerian government to close the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport by March 8, 2017, Ethiopian Airlines has announced plans to route flights through Kaduna airport with daily flights with its Dream Liner during the six-week closure.

Ethiopian decided to use the airport after a closed-door meeting with the Nigerian Minister, Hadi Sirika and representatives of foreign airlines operating in the country, according to Frehiwot Mekonnen, manager of Traffic and Sales at the airlines.

According to Frehiwot, the airline's team of experts had inspected the airport and determined that the airport was fit for flight operations. She, however, urged the government to address some of the areas of concern raised by the team in order to ensure smooth operation during the period.

