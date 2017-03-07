Liberia: World Bank Pumps U.S.$16M Into Healthcare Support

The World Bank Group recently approved a US$16 million grant from the Global Financing Facility (GFF) to improve the quality of primary and secondary healthcare services, with focus on reproductive, maternal, newborn, child and adolescent health.

"This project financing is critical in addressing the health of women and children; it will help to significantly reduce maternal mortality and preventable deaths of children under the age of five," said Larisa Leshchenko, World Bank Liberia Country Manager.

She said the fund will address six priority investment areas in essential health services and health system bottlenecks, including emergency obstetric and newborn care; antenatal and postnatal care and child health. Other priority investment areas to be funded are strengthening civil registration and vital statistics system; adolescent health intervention; maternal and neonatal deaths surveillance and response; sustainable community engagement and leadership, governance and management at all levels.

These areas were identified by the Ministry of Health, United Nations agencies, bilateral partners, NGOs, and the World Bank through the joint development of national investment supported by the GFF.

"It is critical in the post-Ebola environment to build a strong health services platform at the national, community and health facility levels that integrates service delivery with disease surveillance and pandemic preparedness," said Rianna L. Mohammed-Roberts, World Bank Task Team Leader.

"This is an ambitious and very important project that aims to establish such new platforms together with the Ministry of Health and other partners," said Shunsuke Mabuchi, another Team Leader.

"It will involve training and deployment of Community Health Assistants to provide a comprehensive package of preventive and curative services at the household level for populations residing more than five kilometers from their nearest health facility," she said.

The Ministry of Health will implement the project.

The RMNCAH Investment Case will operate under a national and county platform for collaboration and collective action by the Ministry of Health, County Health Teams, communities, faith-based organizations, professional associations, the private sector, development partners and the international community.

The GFF is a country driven partnership that aims to accelerate efforts to end preventable maternal, newborn, child and adolescent deaths and improve the health and quality of life of women, adolescents and children.