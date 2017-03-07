The final report on the negotiations to end the 93-day-old strike by doctors in public hospitals is set to be presented in the Court of Appeal today.

The Inter-religious Council of Kenya, who are leading the mediation, officials of the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU and their lawyers are in already court in Nairobi.

HOPEFUL

This follows a series of closed-door meetings over the weekend that ran until Monday evening, when the doctors' union officials met with religious leaders.

Present from the Inter-religious Council of Kenya were Catholic Church head John Cardinal Njue, ACK Archbishop Jackson ole Sapit, Sheikh Adan Wachu and Lodwar Catholic Bishop Dominic Kimengich.

As he left the venue of the meeting at around 3pm Monday, Cardinal Njue said he was "hopeful that the talks will come up with something".

The words were echoed by Bishop Kimengich, who added that they were "seeking divine intervention to get to a solution".

The court gave the parties two days to agree after mediation talks led by the Law Society of Kenya and the Kenya National Commission for Human Rights failed to break the stalemate.

