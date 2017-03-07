Angola: Constitutional Court Prepares Parties for Elections

Luanda — The Constitutional Court will hold on March 14 a seminar on the preparation and submission of political parties' candidatures to the general elections next August, the entity said on Monday.

The meeting will take place at the Auditorium of the Justice Palace and will be attended by legal political parties and coalitions.

Legal parties and coalitions will be represented in the meeting by a maximum of three representatives, whose names must be submitted to the institution by 9 March.

Participants will be accredited on March 13 and 14.

The fourth Angolan general elections are scheduled for next August, at a date to be announced when convened.

The first presidential and legislative elections were held in 1992 and the second in 2008. As from 2012, the general election model came on the scene.

In this model, it is elected President of the Republic the head of list of the party most voted. The second is proclaimed vice president. In addition to these entities, the lists of candidates for MPs of the National Assembly also go to the election.