Tanzania: Nollywood Megastar, Mike in Tanzania to Strengthen Ties

THE Minister of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Nape Nnauye, exchanges views with the renowned Nigerian actor, Mike Ezuruonye, at the National Stadium, after he had just arrived in the country yesterday. (Photo by Iman Mani)

WITHIN minutes of his arrival in the country yesterday, the renowned Nigerian actor,Mike Ezuruonye, popularly known by his first name, was exchanging views with the Minister of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Nape Nnauye.

The visiting actor, who has featured in several Nollywood movies and received many nominations and awards is expected to be in the country for a couple of weeks for some joint work with his local counterparts.

"This is a good beginning, to have such cooperation between local Art and that of another country on the African continent," Nnauye said, when receiving the visitor.

The minister then went on to say how this is one person, who has come to open the door so that others can follow.

He also said that it is the responsibility of the government to prepare a good and welcoming environment, for such people to come, bringing their technology, knowhow and experience, so that they can join forces with their local counterparts.

By working together with local artists, he said, works from here will then enter Nigeria, which is leading in filmmaking in Africa and has a very big market.

This is an import door to be opened, which he believes will lead to others as the cooperation continues. He also expressed his agreement with Mike, as to how African artists, including Tanzania can use their Art, be it films, music or any other form, to connect the continent together.

"This is a very big thing and I would wish our artists will see the role they have to use the Creative Arts (CA) to make our continent proud and visible. I also want to point out the important thing Mike said about how our Art can be used to lift-up our economy, especially from the multiplying effect.

The government praise all those who have made it possible for him to be here," Nnauye said. On his party, Mike expressed his pleasure for being here to do some joint works with his local counterparts, which he believes is towards building a vital bridge across the African continent through the Arts.

He shares the dream of connecting Africa through the Arts and is basically just doing his part towards this goal.

"Zanzibar sold Tanzania to me a long time ago and I always wanted to come here. I grew-up being passionate about Tanzania, being a country rich in culture. Now, a country that holds culture to heart, I hold that to heart as well and respect that.

This is also the reason why I'm here," he told the 'Daily News' when asked why he chose Tanzania, as opposed to another country on the continent. The visiting actor also thanked Minister Nnauye for giving support to this initiative and promising to do whatever he can to make sure they succeed in their joint project.

The Spokesperson for the artists responsible for bringing Mike here, Mariam Shemzigwa, who is popularly known as 'Dinah' told the 'Daily News' her company had been looking to do something like this with Mike for many years.