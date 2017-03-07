Photo: Pixabay

A 3D printer.

The People's Republic of China has donated 23 3D printers, 12 scanners and 300 printing filaments to the Government of Mauritius in view of consolidating the existing friendly relationship between the two countries in the wake of the opening of the Confucius Institute at the University of Mauritius: A gateway to China in December 2016.

The equipment was handed over by the Ambassador of the People's Republic of China, Mr Li Li to the Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth yesterday afternoon at the New Treasury Building in Port Louis.

In his address, Prime Minister Jugnauth expressed his gratitude towards the Chinese Authority for demonstrating its continuous unflinching support to the development of Mauritius. According to him, this donation of equipment which will be used for information and communication technology purposes in various departments, is yet another leap forward towards reinforcing the relationship between the two countries. This gesture, he said bears testimony to the longstanding relationship between Mauritius and China since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1972 and must be nurtured, he added.

The Prime Minister pointed out the strong bilateral and economic cooperation that exist between the two countries while highlighting that Mauritius has always been privileged by China in terms of expertise, funding and technical assistance for the implementation of several projects. They are namely, the donation of semi-low floor buses; the Bagatelle Dam project; the new Terminal at the SSRI airport; and the construction of a multi-purpose Olympic sports complex among others.

For his part, Ambassador Li Li spoke of the friendly and long-lasting relationship between China and Mauritius which has strengthened with time. He further outlined that the donation of equipment fits in the determination of the Chinese Authority to help Mauritius in its developmental phase. Moreover, he reiterated China's resolve to continue to provide assistance to Mauritius in various spheres.

The 23 3D printers, 12 scanners and 300 printing filaments will be allotted to 12 Government institutions, namely University of Mauritius; University of Technology Mauritius; Mauritius Institute of Training and Development; School of Polytechnics; University of Mascareignes; Open University of Mauritius; Ministry of Health and Quality of Life; Ministry of Housing and Lands; Central Information Systems Division; Technopoles; Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority; and MyBiz.