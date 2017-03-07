African Court Gets New Judges

The Arusha-based African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights (AfCHPR) is to welcome two new judges. Judges Bensaoula Chafika from Algeria and Chizumila Rose Tujilane from Malawi will be sworn in on Monday to replace Justice Fatsah Ouguergouz (Algeria) and Justice Duncan Tambala (Malawi), whose term expired last September.

The judges were elected in January during the 28th Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Justices Chafika and Tujilane join Lady-Justice Ntyam Ondo Mengue from Cameroon and Lady-Justice Marie Thérése Mukamulisa from Rwanda who were elected in October last year in Kigali, Rwanda.

The fifth female judge already at the Court is Lady Justice Solomy Balungi Bossa who was elected in June 2014. For the first time in the history of AfCHPR, there will be five female judges sitting on the 11-member court.

The Court will hold its 44th Ordinary Session from Monday to March 24. The judges will examine about 80 applications and four requests for advisory opinion. The Court meets four times a year in Ordinary Sessions and may hold Extraordinary Sessions.

Up to January 31, the Court had received 125 applications of which 32 have been finalised. Four applications have been transferred to the African Commission on Human and Peoples' Rights.

Only seven countries have allowed NGOs and individuals to use the court in search of justice. The countries are Burkina Faso, Benin, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Malawi and Tanzania.

The court celebrated its 10th anniversary last year.