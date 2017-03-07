7 March 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: FIFA Clears Bazee to Play for Nigeria

Tagged:

Related Topics

The international governing body for football, Fifa, has cleared the air regarding the eligibility of Hannover striker Noah Joel Sarenren Bazee for the upcoming international friendly matches against Senegal and Burkina Faso.

A Nigeria Football Federation international expert earlier insisted that the German-born wonderkid will play against the West African opponents with or without an international passport.

When quizzed about the possibility of Noah Bazee representing the Super Eagles without an international passport, Fifa brought out its rule book, Regulations Governing The Application of the Statutes, stating :

"Any person holding a permanent nationality that is not dependent on residence in a certain Country is eligible to play for the representative teams of the Association of that Country.

"With the exception of the conditions specified in article 8 below, any Player who has already participated in a match (either in full or in part) in an Official Competition of any category or any type of football for one Association may not play an international match for a representative team of another Association." Lower Saxony-born Noah Joel Sarenren Bazee has no caps for Germany at any level, and it is believed he can represent Nigeria in international games if he obtains a Nigerian passport.

Nigeria

Shell Shuts Down Bonga, Reduces Oil Production

Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCo) has halted production at Nigeria's Bonga oil field. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.