6 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Malawi: Bizarre! Human Placenta Hunter 'Slapped Three Months in Jail'

Photo: Pixabay
(file photo).

A 29-year-old man has been sentenced to 3-months in jail after he was found looking for a human placenta inside a hospital in Malawi, a report said on Monday.

According to Malawi24, officials at the Nkhotakota District Hospital became suspicious when they saw Madalitso Kalamula wandering at the hospital's maternity ward on January 5.

He was seen by night shift nurses, who alerted security guards at the hospital, leading to his arrest.

According to Maravi Post, police confirmed Kalamula's arrest.

"Indeed, we are keeping in custody Kalamula who was found wandering at Nkhotakota district hospital looking for human placenta to heal his disease.

"We have therefore charged him with an offence of conduct likely to cause breach of peace contrary to section 181 of the penal code," the police were quoted as saying.

Kalamula reportedly said that he wanted to use the placenta "to make medicine and cure his disease as advised by a herbalist".

Source: News 24

Malawi

