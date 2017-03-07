South Africa: Six Family Members Killed At Georgedale, Hammersdale

press release

Sisenda Mvinjana (24) appeared in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on 2 March 2017 and pleaded guilty to six counts of murder and one for attempted murder. He was convicted accordingly and was sentenced on 3 March 2017 to 30 year's imprisonment for each murder and 10 years for attempted murder.

He was arrested by Provincial Task Team at Ludidi area in the Eastern Cape in February 2017. He was found in possession of a 9mm pistol suspected to be the same one used in killing family members at Georgedale area. The investigation is continuing, searching for other suspects and the investigating officers will not rest until they are all behind bars.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa commended the investigating officers on their persistence in arresting the accused and making sure that they send a well prepared docket for prosecution.

