6 March 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Six Family Members Killed At Georgedale, Hammersdale

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Sisenda Mvinjana (24) appeared in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on 2 March 2017 and pleaded guilty to six counts of murder and one for attempted murder. He was convicted accordingly and was sentenced on 3 March 2017 to 30 year's imprisonment for each murder and 10 years for attempted murder.

He was arrested by Provincial Task Team at Ludidi area in the Eastern Cape in February 2017. He was found in possession of a 9mm pistol suspected to be the same one used in killing family members at Georgedale area. The investigation is continuing, searching for other suspects and the investigating officers will not rest until they are all behind bars.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa commended the investigating officers on their persistence in arresting the accused and making sure that they send a well prepared docket for prosecution.

Click here for the initial Media Statement

South Africa

Social Development Minister to Face Committee on Grants Crisis

Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini is expected to face Parliament's standing committee on public accounts on… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.