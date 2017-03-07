South Africa: Eastern Cape Crime Blitz Nets 1 239 Suspects

press release

Police crime prevention operations continued over the past week and a total of 1 239 suspects were arrested for various crimes ranging from murder, robbery, possession of unlincensed firearms, assault and other serious crimes as well as crimes detected as a result of police action (266). Police also recovered 30 firearms and 146 rounds of ammunition. Dangerous (130) weapons including knives, pangas and other sharp objects. Close to 3000 searches were also conducted on vehicles for firearms, dangerous weapons, drugs and suspected stolen stock. This resulted on 13 suspected stolen motor vehicles being seized.

The police's fight against the proliferation of drugs in the province continued and yielded good results.

On Tuesday, 28 February 2017 - Valuable information about a suspicious vehicle (VW Golf 4) which was travelling towards the direction of Uitenhage, proved worthwhile and led to the arrest of a 25-year-old suspect. Upon searching the vehicle, members found 2 020 mandrax tablets, with an estimated street value of R80 000, 00 in the vehicle. The 25-year-old suspect appeared in the Uitenhage Magistrates Court on a charge of illegal possession of drugs.

On 2 March 2017 - Mthatha K9 and Crime Intelligence arrested three suspects, two males ( 28 and 36 year olds) and a 35 year old woman were arrested during an operation which was conducted around Mthatha in the early hours of the morning. The 28- year-old man was arrested at Ncambedlana Farms after he was found in possession of two full mandrax, half mandrax and an undisclosed amount of cash. The members proceeded to , Ikwezi Township where they arrested a 36-year-old man for being found in possession of dagga and tik and an undisclosed amount of cash. They further proceeded to Northcrest Taxi rank where they arrested a 35-year-old woman for possession of 324 mandrax, 60g tik and an undisclosed amount of cash. All the suspects have appeared in the Mthatha Magistrate Court facing charges of possession and dealing in drugs.

On 03 March 2017 - police in Mthatha have arrested two men aged 22 and 37, after they were found in possession of a 9mm Lugga pistol with ten rounds of ammunition and 169 Mandrax tablets with street value of R16 900. The suspects were also found in possession of furniture which was suspected to be stolen when a furniture truck was hijacked in Mthatha during February 2017. The suspects were arrested by Mthatha K9 Unit and Mthatha Crime Intelligence members during an operation conducted at Ngolo Locality Libode near Mthatha. The suspects have appeared in the Libode Magistrate Court on charges of possession of illegal firearm and ammunition and possession of suspected stolen property.

On 03 March 2017 - Fort Beaufort police together with Crime Intelligence officers conducted an operation in Fort Beaufort, and a certain house was visited and searched for drugs. Police recovered 200 mandrax,tablets and five arms of dagga. Two suspects, aged between 35 and 45 were arrested for dealing and possession of drugs. The suspects will appear in the Fort Beaufort Magistrates Court on charges of possession of drugs.

04 March 2017 - Duncan Village Crime Prevention members seized (22) bags of dagga valued R1 650 000 worth of dagga and arrested a 20-year-old suspect in C - section, Duncan Village. Police carried out several raids at suspected drug houses in a project driven operation, aimed at eradicating drugs in Duncan Village. We have long been suspecting that illegal activities were taking place in the said premises. The suspect will appear in the East London Magistrate's Court, facing charges of possession of dagga.

05 March 2017 - Madeira Crime Prevention members arrested a 29-year-old suspect after he was found in possession of dagga weighing 10, 8 kgs with street value of R10 800. The suspect was arrested during a stop and search operation conducted at Madeira and York Road streets. The suspects will appeared in the Mthatha Magistrate Court facing charges of possession of drugs.

Another breakthrough made came after a week long investigation which led to police detectives nabbing a 17-year-old boy for the murder of a 95-year-old woman murdered in Uitenhage last week. The suspect was arrested on 3 March 2017 and so has been positively linked to two other cases. He is expected to appear at the Uitenhage Magistrate's Court today on charges of murder and two other charges.

The cultivation of dagga is another area of focus as these drugs are later sold to unsuspecting school going children. East London K9 and Organised Crime arrested one suspect for dealing in narcotics after being found cultivating hydroponics dagga and extracting cannabis oil from the plants in Cambridge. Nineteen (19) dagga plants with a total weight of 50 kg and 4 syringes with cannabis oil with an estimated street value of R250 000 were seized. The suspect was detained in Cambridge police station and is expected to appear in East London Magistrate's Court today, 06 March 2017.

Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lt Gen Liziwe Ntshinga applauded the arrests and send that the crime prevention actions is one of the pillars of the Back to Basics policing approach. We are also committed to ridding our townships and villages of drugs which are destroying the lives of many young people. Special focus is placed on the confiscation of illegal firearms which are mostly used in commissioning of serious and violent crimes. We call on the public to inform us of their suspicions relating to the location of drugs and illegal firearms in their communities."