South Africa: Rubber Bullets Fired in Olievenhoutbosch Protest

Rubber bullets and stun grenades have been used to disperse protesters in Olievenhoutbosch on Monday, police said.

Violence erupted during a protest against poor service delivery earlier in the day, Lieutenant Kay Makhubela said.

Two men were arrested for public violence. A ward councillor's house was stoned and residents blocked the R55 with burning tyres, which police later removed.

The protest was about service delivery and no xenophobic violence was reported, he said.

On February 11, at least 10 houses allegedly being used for drug dealing and prostitution were set alight in Rosettenville, Johannesburg. Locals alleged that Nigerians were the source of the criminal activity.

On February 18, residents of Pretoria West raided homes they alleged were being used as brothels and drug dens. They called on "pimps" to release prostitutes and send them back home. Two houses were set alight.

On February 24, 136 people were arrested during xenophobic violence during an anti-immigrant march in Pretoria.

Source: News24