6 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Another Eight Bodies of Illegal Miners Found in Benoni

Tagged:

Related Topics

A further eight bodies believed to be illegal miners were found in Benoni on Monday afternoon, police said.

This after six others were found on Sunday.

Police said gang rivalry was believed to have been the motive behind the killings.

In a statement, police said it appeared as though the victims were either killed with a sharp object or shot before their bodies were dumped, police said.

It is unknown where they were killed.

On Sunday, News24 reported the six bodies were found with gunshot wounds next to a railway line in Benoni.

"It is suspected that the deceased were killed elsewhere and taken where they were found as they were put in a pattern," police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said at the time.

Police requested the public to contact their nearest police station or Crime Stop at 08600 10111 with any information.

Source: News24

South Africa

Social Development Minister to Face Committee on Grants Crisis

Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini is expected to face Parliament's standing committee on public accounts on… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.