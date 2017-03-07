6 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Cape Town Breaks Through 800 Million Litre Water Saving Barrier

Photo: The Herald
(file photo).

Capetonians are finally using less than 800 million litres of water per day, the city said on Monday.

They used an average of 783 million litres per day over the past week, saving 40 million litres of water per day since February 26.

On Friday, Mayor Patricia de Lille declared the city disaster area. The declaration would be valid for three months, but could be extended on a month-to-month basis by notice in the Government Gazette.

The declaration allowed the city to invoke emergency water procurement procedures, if needed.

Dam levels dropped in the province to 31.5%, a 1.6% decrease from the previous week, the city said in a statement on Monday.

With the last 10% of dam water mostly unusable, dam levels were effectively at 21.5%.

The city had about 113 days of usable water left.

De Lille said the water saving was not an excuse for residents not to carry on reducing consumption.

"There are so many great water ambassadors. Without you, we would have been in more serious trouble," she said.

Capetonians are facing level 3B water restrictions for the first time, which limit the use of potable water.

On Thursday, Minister in the Presidency Jeff Radebe said water restrictions in the Western Cape would remain in place until dams reached 85% capacity.

Source: News24

South Africa

