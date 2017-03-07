6 March 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Nasarawa to Revive Secondary School Sports Competitions

By Hassan Ibrahim

Lafia — Nasarawa state government said plans are already on the way to revive secondary school competitions to encourage sports development across the state.

Commissioner of Youth and Sports Bamaiyi Anamgba, who disclosed this in Lafia during a courtesy call on him by members of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) Nasarawa state chapter, said the introduction of the competition would accelerate sports development in the state and lay a solid foundation in raising future champions from the state.

Anamgba revealed that logistics and planning of the competition in secondary schools across the state will be done in collaboration with the ministry of education to ensure its success.

"I will link up with the commissioner of education and make sure that we put our heads together to revive that secondary school sports competition where we are going to get those talents from the grassroots," he said.

He explained that grassroots competition like the secondary school sports competition was crucial in scouting for future champions and reducing youth restiveness and unemployment in the society.

"Even the current captain of Nasarawa United was my student when he was in school. The late captain was also my student; they are products of secondary school sports competition. At least they are earning their living now," Anamgba added.

