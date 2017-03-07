Tanzania Gets U.S.$130 Million to Improve Cities

The World Bank has approved $130 million in additional financing for infrastructure investments in seven cities in Tanzania.

The Bank said residents in the seven rapidly growing cities in Tanzania will benefit from the funding to scale up infrastructure investments and promote growth.

The statement said the Tanzania Strategic Cities Project (TSCP), which covers seven strategically important cities of Tanga, Arusha, Mwanza, Kigoma, Dodoma, Mbeya and Mtwara will help them to keep up with the pace of rapid urbanisation.

"Improving services in Tanzania's medium-sized cities is critical to support the government's industrialisation goals," said Bella Bird, the World Bank country director for Tanzania, Malawi, Somalia and Burundi.

"These cities play a key role to strengthen broader regional development, to connect people with markets," said Ms Bird.

With the objective of improving the quality of and access to basic urban services in participating local government authorities, the TSCP has been under implementation since September 2010, focusing on three components of core urban infrastructure and services, institutional strengthening and implementation support.

TSCP was initially financed by $175.5 million, of which $163 million was from the World Bank and $12.5 million from Denmark.

The project first received additional financing in 2014 amounting to $50 million from the World Bank and $6 million from the Danish International Development Agency.