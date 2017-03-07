Zambia: Hichilema Blames Pres. Lungu Over OYDC Stampede Resulting in 8 Death

Opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has blamed President Edgar Lungu and the ruling party over the stampede that has led to eight deaths at the Olympic Youth Development Centre in Lusaka.

Hichilema says Pres. Lungu and the PF were starving Zambians and that was the reason they queued up for food.

A church was giving away free food in Lusaka.

06/03/2017

MESSAGE OF CONDOLENCES.

Our sincere condolences go to them and we call on the nation to put the families in prayer.

However, these deaths were avoidable in the sense that our people died as they were looking for food, which has become a luxury under the current Government.

Our people are dying needlessly because of hunger. This is totally unacceptable and we should bow our heads in shame.

We have always stated that our country's economy has been mismanaged by those claiming to be in leadership, and true to our word people are now dying in stampedes as they jostle for food. Food which will not even last them a month but a meal. This is how desperate the citizens have become.

How can a country so rich as ours be failing to feed its own people and yet some people when globetrotting pretend that there is no hunger among ourselves?

What happened at OYDC, in Lusaka, the capital city of our country this morning is a clear indication of what is happening throughout the country.

Our people need food relief and politicians such as those claiming leadership must begin providing food and not death.

People should not die like this but PF and Mr Edgar Lungu have allowed such situations because they are not affected. They can have 6 meals per day, paid for by Zambians.

Once more sincere condolences to the families and as a country let us mourn with them because this demise is not by choice but basically inflicted by PF and Mr Edgar Lungu on the innocent souls.

Hakainde Hichilema

UPND PRESIDENT