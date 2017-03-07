Kenya: Jackson Kibor Arrested Over Shooting Incident

Veteran politician cum farmer Jackson Kibor was arrested Tuesday afternoon over allegations of shooting at his son.

He was arrested at his farm in Kabenes, Ziwa in Soy constituency.

Police officers arrived at his home around noon and bundled him into a car.

He was driven to his other home in Chepseria near Chepkoilel. It was not clear why the police took him there.

Journalists were told to wait outside as he was led into the house.

Police said he would be arraigned in court later Tuesday.

Mr Kibor has been accused by his son, Mr Ezekiel Kibor, of shooting at him last Thursday after they met at the farm.

A video of the purported shooting incident has been widely circulated on social media.

"He (Kibor) came to the land and ordered my driver and workers to vacate immediately. He later removed his gun, aimed at me and pulled the trigger but the gun jammed, giving me the opportunity to escape," said the son.

Mr Kibor, however, claimed he was acting in self defence.

"I only removed the gun because my sons, who were armed with machetes and rungus wanted to attack me. I have even reported the matter to the police," Kibor told the Nation on phone on Monday.