Nigeria: Kano Mass Wedding Scandal - Nursing Mother Arrested for 'Concealing Pregnancy'

A Kano Sharia court has remanded a nursing mother, Habiba Inusa, and her seven-day-old baby in prison custody for adultery.

Habiba Inusa allegedly gave birth a day after she participated alongside 1,520 couples in a state-sponsored mass wedding last week.

The Director General, Kano Hisbah Board, Dr. Abba Sifu, in an interview with a local radio station, said that the woman is currently under the custody of the court in Doguwa Local Government Area.

Dr. Sifu said that the woman was arraigned before a Sharia court in Doguwa Local Government Area of the state for adultery and deliberate concealment of pregnancy.

The Director-General disclosed that government had confiscated room furniture and other items earlier given her as part of the wedding.

Dr. Sifu said: "Habiba confessed to the court that she was pregnant months before the mass wedding exercise and that she offered her younger sister's urine to escape pregnancy screening exercise.

"She told the court that she went to the venue of the screening before the mass wedding with her sister's urine and presented it for the test."

Dr. Sifu added that the woman also confirmed that the pregnancy was for one Kamalu, not her husband, adding that "when the said Kamalu was invited, he confessed to have slept with the woman some months ago."

He said the Sharia court had also invited her parents for their explanation over the incident.