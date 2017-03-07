TWO members of the police special constabulary unit who fatally assaulted a man and dumped his body in a dam have appeared before Chipinge magistrate's court facing murder charges.

The pair Sithembinkosi Hlungupi, 22 and Charles Mlambo, 23, of Chindenzwa Village under Chief Gwenzi appeared before magistrate Poterai Gwezhira.

They were denied bail and remanded in custody to March 27. The magistrate advised them to apply for bail at the High Court.

In denying them conditional release from custody, the State argued that the two were facing serious charges, adding that there were high chances they might abscond trial.

Prosecutor Regis Mawarire told the court that on February 20 this year, the now deceased Munyaradzi Gwenzi had a heated argument with his grandmother, Chigumbeze Gwenzi.

He reportedly lost his temper and slapped her twice on the face. The special constabulary officers were informed about the incident by one Selina Sithole.

Muyambo and Hlungupi and Brian Chidhukwana went looking for Munyaradzi and found him at Mutize Business Centre.

It is alleged that Mlambo and Hlungupi started assaulting him using a sjambok and a baton stick.

The officers took Munyaradzi to Gwenzi homestead and told her that they were taking him to Mandere Police Base to answer assault charges.

Prosecutor Mawarire told the court that the now deceased was frog marched to Mlambo's tuck-shop where they tied him to a tree.

"They took turns to assault him all over his body with the sjambok and baton stick," Mawarire told the court.

"A local villager identified as Diana Dhliwayo intervened and they untied him and force-marched him to Mutize Business Centre where they continued to assault him whilst in handcuffs.

"The (victim) collapsed and died after which they untied him and took him back to Mlambo's tuckshop."

The prosecutor continued: "Hlungupi rushed to his homestead and came back driving his Toyota Noah.

"They lifted and bundled the deceased's body into the vehicle. They drove to Smalldeal Dam where they tied the body to a 23.5kg rock and threw it in the water."

The decomposing body was later discovered floating at the edge of the dam by one Prosper Zuka on February 28 who made a report at Chako Police Base.

Gwenzi managed to identify the decomposing body as her grandson who had been reported missing.